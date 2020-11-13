NYSEG is preparing for the potential of strong winds which are expected to move into the Western New York area early Sunday morning. The storm is expected to impact portions of the company’s service area statewide.
Current forecasts call for strong winds to begin around 10 a.m. in the Western New York NYSEG service areas and the RG&E service area. Winds are expected to reach the Eastern New York service areas at approximately 2 p.m. on Sunday.
The Western New York and Rochester service areas are expected to experience sustained winds of 30-40 mph and peak gusts reaching as high as 65 mph in some areas. The Eastern New York service area is expected to experience sustained gusts of 15-20 mph and peak gusts at 40-50 mph. There is a prediction of rain accumulation between 0.4 - 0.75 inches and elevated areas may see closer to an inch of rain.
Scattered thunderstorms are possible. The strong winds may cause trees and branches to break and fall on electrical equipment, causing service disruptions.
The companies’ storm readiness teams have been monitoring weather forecasts, planning, readying crews and equipment, mobilizing employees for storm duty and have additional contract tree and line crews ready to help restore service should outages occur. The companies urge customers to monitor local forecasts and prepare for the possibility of service interruptions.
COVID-19: Recognizing that many residents are currently home due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation, for everyone’s safety, the company asks customers to observe a six-foot social distance if they must be near workers and always remain outside the work zone. Allowing crews to remain uninterrupted and focused on their work enables workers to determine damage and make repairs more quickly.
NYSEG and RG&E will provide updates throughout the event to the general public on their website and social media channels (Facebook and Twitter). Customers should also sign up for email alerts and download the NYSEG or RG&E mobile app to get the most up-to-date information.
NYSEG customers should call 1.800.572.1131 to report downed power lines or other hazardous situations.
For additional information, including storm preparation tips, storm safety information, generator safety information, restoration priorities and emergency resources, visit Outage Central at NYSEG.com.
