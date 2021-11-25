New York State Electric & Gas has announced the launch of a new customer promotion to last throughout the 2021 holiday season. For every customer that signs up for the company’s eBill service during the months of November and December, NYSEG will donate $1, up to $2,500 each, to four local food banks for a total of $10,000 to help support ending hunger throughout New York state.
“Unfortunately, there are many people throughout the state who struggle every day not knowing where their next meal might come from,” Carl A. Taylor, president and CEO of NYSEG and RG&E. “At NYSEG, we are committed to connecting with our community to help expand access to food in the communities we serve. By teaming up with our customers through this promotion, we can be a part of the solution in addressing hunger and lend a helping hand to those in need this holiday season.”
Donations will be made to the following organizations:
• FeedMore WNY
• Food Bank of Central New York
• Food Bank of the Southern Tier
• Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York
“Food Bank of Central New York is grateful to NYSEG for their continued support,” said Lynn Hy, chief development officer at Food Bank of Central New York. “The eBill promotion in November and December is a great way to reduce paper waste while helping to address food insecurity in central and northern New York. For each customer signing up to participate in the eBill program, the $1 donation will mean the Food Bank will distribute enough nutritious food in the community for 3 meals!”
NYSEG’s eBill service is a user-friendly, paperless online payment tool. When a customer signs up for eBill, they will receive their bill online and can schedule automatic payments or can make their own payments each month. Customers can also view up to 13 months of previous eBills online.
