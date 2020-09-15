NY's statewide virus rate climbs to 1%

New York's COVID-19 infection rate reached the 1% threshold on Tuesday, breaking a 38-day streak in which the state's positivity rate remained below that mark.
Of the 73,678 tests reported by the state, 766 were positive, which represented 1.0% of the total. The state also reported 481 hospitalizations and 11 fatalities tied to the virus.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday announced that six states — California, Hawaii, Maryland, Minnesota, Nevada and Ohio—have been removed from New York's COVID-19 travel advisory. The Northern Mariana Islands have also been removed, while Puerto Rico has been added, he said.
"When other states and territories make progress fighting COVID-19, that's good for New York and while I am glad to see areas removed from the travel advisory list, it still remains far too long," Cuomo said. "Make no mistake: We must continue to be New York Tough and stay smart. Wearing masks, social distancing and hand washing is what tamed this beast in New York and we must keep it up."
The positivity rate for the Western New York region has continued to fluctuate in recent weeks. The state reported the region's rate of positive cases came in at 1.4% on Monday, up slightly from the 1.2% rate reported on Sunday. Sunday's rate was well below the 2% posted across the region on Saturday.
The Niagara County Department of Health reported three more positive cases on Tuesday, bringing the total to date within the county to 1,678. County health officials said there are currently 42 active cases, including 40 residents who are isolated at home and two who remain hospitalized.
A total of 1,535 Niagara County residents have recovered from the virus to date. The number of deaths related to COVID-19 continued to hold steady at 101.
There have now been 82,208 people tested for the virus in Niagara County as of Tuesday.
