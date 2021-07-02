The New York Power Authority’s Power Vista visitors center will fully reopen to the public on Monday.
Most restrictions in place from the COVID-19 pandemic have been removed, however, those unvaccinated are required to wear masks and practice social distancing, as cited by the New York State Department of Health.
The admission-free visitors center, located at 5777 Lewiston Road, will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is part of NYPA’s Niagara Power Project, the largest electricity producer in New York state.
During the pandemic, the Power Authority added additional safety precautions to the complex, including state-of-the-art indoor air filtration systems and additional cleanings, which will remain in place.
The Power Vista, which was redesigned in 2016, offers an array of multimedia exhibits, including hands-on interactive technologies, large touch screens and a virtual roller-coaster ride relating to the production of electricity, energy efficiency and the area’s history. The location also provides spectacular views from the observation deck 350-feet above the Niagara River Gorge.
Throughout the year, the center also serves as the focal point for many free, special events, check the visitors center website often for event information.
Group tours are encouraged to use the on-line reservations system or call (716) 286-6661 for further information. Walk-ins are welcome.
