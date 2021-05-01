New York Power Authority officials say the Niagara Power Vista will be back open to the public on a limited basis Monday.
The Power Vista and NYPA visitor centers in Massena and North Blenheim will be open on Mondays, Wednesday and Fridays by reservation only for small guided tours comprised of members of the same family, groups who have sheltered-in-place together, or individuals and groups who are willing to tour with others.
To protect visitors and NYPA employees, the Power Authority has added new safety precautions, including state-of-the-art indoor air filtration systems, visitor health screenings and temperature checks, and between-tour facility cleanings. All visitors must wear masks; tour guides will wear masks as well.
NYPA has added a reservation system that allows for limited, timed, guided tours. For the safety of visitors, all the hands-on exhibits will be demonstrated by tour guides.
To reserve a tour, call 286-6661 or schedule online.
