LEWISTON— The New York Power Authority’s Power Vista visitors center in Lewiston will close temporarily on Monday for renovations. NYPA is installing new fire safety equipment in the more than 60-year-old building. A partial re-opening is expected in late January with access to the full facility expected by Feb. 1.
It has been six years since a major renovation to the facility and exhibits of the admission-free visitors center, located at 5777 Lewiston Road. To maintain its highly rated guest experience, NYPA continues to replace computers and touch screens for exhibit reliability. That work will also take place during the early winter months in advance of the busier school field trip and summer tourism seasons.
The Power Vista, which is part of NYPA’s Niagara Power Project, the largest electricity producer in New York state, offers an array of multimedia exhibits, including hands-on interactive technologies, large touch screens and a virtual roller-coaster ride relating to the production of electricity, energy efficiency and the area’s history. The location also provides spectacular views from the observation deck 350 feet above the Niagara River Gorge.
Throughout the year, the center also serves as the focal point for many free, special events, check the visitors center website for event information.
Group tours are encouraged to use the online reservations system or call (716) 286-6661 for further information. Walk-ins are welcome.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.