The New York Power Authority Board of Trustees recently approved economic development awards to three companies, including two in Erie County, that will create 79 new jobs and spur nearly $46 million in capital investments.
LW1 Operator, a cannabis production company, was awarded 2,930 kilowatts (kW) of low-cost hydroelectric power. LW1 plans to invest at least $24.2 million to develop a 75,000 square-foot cannabis production facility in Buffalo that will create 75 jobs. The project will include activities related to cannabis manufacturing, cultivation, packaging and distribution.
A 400-kW low-cost hydropower allocation was also awarded to Niagara Refining in Erie County. The company is a manufacturer of tungsten raw materials, which are commonly used in alloys to create high-density items such as turbine blades, heat sinks, and x-ray tubes. Niagara Refining is planning a multifaceted expansion at its Depew facility that includes the installation of several critical systems. The expansion project will involve a capital investment of at least $8.3 million.
NYPA also awarded $300,000 from the Northern New York Power Proceeds program to Woodcrest RNG of Ogdensburg in St. Lawrence County. Woodcrest will use the funds to construct a waste-to-energy management solution by collecting manure from three local dairy farms and transporting it through a pipeline to an adjacent Lisbon farm where it will be processed into biogas using anaerobic digesters.
"These awards will spur nearly $46 million in capital investments and create dozens of good-paying jobs in Western New York and the North Country, all while advancing the aggressive goals of our nation-leading climate agenda," Gov. Kathy Hochul said. "By providing businesses with the support and resources they need to thrive, we are revitalizing local communities and helping to secure a cleaner, more prosperous future for New Yorkers."
