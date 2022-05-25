NYPA funds OK'd for Discover Niagara Shuttle

The New York Power Authority Board of Trustees approved $500,000 in funding to the Niagara Falls National Heritage Area for the continued support of the Discover Niagara Shuttle service, which connects visitors to multiple destinations throughout Niagara County.
The service officially hits the road this weekend.
The Discover Niagara Shuttle mobile app can be downloaded at discoverniagarashuttle.com/apps and will show where all shuttles are at any time.
“Every year, millions of people come to the Niagara Falls region to visit some of New York’s most treasured landmarks,” said John R. Koelmel, NYPA chairman. “The $500,000 in funding approved at yesterday’s board meeting will ensure the continued operation of the Discover Niagara Shuttle service, which helps promote the incredible man-made and natural wonders of Niagara County.”
The $500,000 will be paid in two installments over the next two years, during which an additional shuttle will be added to service the “Falls to Fort” route in an effort to reduce traveler wait times.
“We are grateful to receive vital funding from NYPA to continue expanding and improving the Discover Niagara Shuttle,” said Sara Capen, the Niagara Falls National Heritage Area’s executive director. “It enables our Western New York community and tourists to experience dozens of natural and cultural destinations along the magnificent Niagara River Corridor and Erie Canalway, encouraging growth of small businesses and generating much needed economic impact throughout Niagara County."
As part of the updated operating agreement, new passenger counting equipment will be installed throughout the entire fleet. An effort to electrify the shuttle fleet is also underway.
The shuttle service, which was initially placed into operation through a pilot program in May 2016, stops at multiple destinations along the Niagara River and Niagara Gorge corridor, including the Power Authority’s Power Vista, Fort Niagara, the Village of Lewiston, Niagara University and Niagara Falls State Park.
In 2021, the shuttle service expanded to include stops at other areas in Niagara County, including Lockport area attractions such as the Erie Canalway Trail and Erie Canal Discovery Center.
The Power Authority has contributed funding to the shuttle service since its inception in 2016.
