LEWISTON — NYPA fishing facilities including the fishing pier at the base of the New York Power Authority's Robert Moses Niagara Hydroelectric Power Plant will open for the season on Thursday — weather and water levels permitting.
The fish cleaning station and handicapped access elevator at the dam site will also be available. The stairway providing access to shoreline fishing will remain closed for safety reasons because of shoreline erosion.
The fishing piers near the Upper Mountain Fire Company at the Lewiston Reservoir and at the water intakes along the upper Niagara River will also open for the season on Thursday.
All are open daily from dawn to dusk and are admission free. Users should maintain adequate social distancing and follow New York state recommendations regarding use of masks.
At the Robert Moses Niagara Hydroelectric Power Plant, parking is available near the pier and at the top of the hill next to the road that provides access to the pier.
For information on the fishing pier, call (716) 286-6662.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.