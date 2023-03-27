LEWISTON — NYPA fishing facilities, including the fishing pier at the base of the New York Power Authority's Robert Moses Niagara Hydroelectric Power Plant, are now open for the season.
The fish cleaning station and handicapped access elevator at the dam site will also be available provided that temperatures remain above freezing. Lack of ice in the Niagara River allowed for the early opening of the pier, however, it will be closed in sub-freezing temperatures or icy conditions.
The fishing piers near the Upper Mountain Fire Company at the Lewiston Reservoir and at the water intakes along the upper Niagara River are also open for the season.
All are open daily from dawn to dusk and are admission free.
At the Robert Moses Niagara Hydroelectric Power Plant, parking is available near the pier and at the top of the hill next to the road that provides access to the pier.
For information on the fishing pier, call (716) 286-6662.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.