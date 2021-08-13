LEWISTON — The fishing pier at the base of the New York Power Authority's Robert Moses Niagara Hydroelectric Power Plant will be closed for maintenance work on Monday. It will re-open on Tuesday.
The fishing piers near the Upper Mountain Fire Company at the Lewiston Reservoir and at the water intakes along the upper Niagara River will remain open.
NYPA fishing facilities are open daily from dawn to dusk on a seasonal basis and are admission free. Users should maintain adequate social distancing and follow New York state recommendations regarding use of masks.
At the Robert Moses Niagara Hydroelectric Power Plant, parking is available near the pier and at the top of the hill next to the road that provides access to the pier.
For information on the fishing pier, call 286-6662.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.