LEWISTON — New York Power Authority fishing facilities including the fishing pier at the base of Robert Moses Niagara Power Plant will open for the season on Friday, weather and water levels permitting. The fish cleaning station and handicap access elevator at the dam site will also be available if temperatures remain above freezing.
The fishing piers near Upper Mountain Fire Company at the Lewiston Reservoir and at the water intakes along the upper Niagara River will also open for the season.
All NYPA fishing facilities are open daily from dawn to dusk and are admission-free.
For information on the fishing pier, call 716-286-6662.
