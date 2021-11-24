LEWISTON — New York Power Authority fishing facilities will close for the season at dusk next Tuesday. These include: the fishing pier at the base of the Robert Moses Niagara power plant, the lower parking area and shoreline stairway; the fishing pier near Upper Mountain Fire Company at the Lewiston Reservoir; and the pier at the water intakes along the upper Niagara River.
Prior to Tuesday, if snow and ice conditions exist, the facilities will be closed for the day.
The facilities will re-open in the spring when snow and ice have sufficiently cleared. The fishing cleaning station will re-open once the threat of freezing temperatures has passed.
For information about the fishing piers, call 716-286-6662 to hear a recorded message.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.