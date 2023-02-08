A vacuum products manufacturer with a facility in Sanborn is getting a big boost in the form of an allocation of low-cost hydropower as part of its plans to expand at a large industrial park under development in Genesee County.
Members of the New York State Power Authority’s Board of Trustees on Tuesday authorized a 4.9 megawatt allocation of low-cost Niagara hydropower to Edwards Vacuum in support of the company’s plan to build a new vacuum pump manufacturing facility at the Science, Technology and Advanced Manufacturing Park, more commonly known as STAMP, in the Town of Alabama.
In addition, trustees agreed to provide Edwards with 2.1 megawatts of high load factor power — a classification of power that is considered more consistent and, therefore, more efficient — that the power authority will procure for Edwards on the energy market.
The power allocations are intended to help Edwards, a British-based vacuum and abatement company that specializes in equipment used in the development of semiconductors, with the construction of a new, 240,000-square-foot campus at STAMP. Officials say the site, once completed, will offer more than 600 jobs in manufacturing, warehousing and administration. Officials have said that the company’s so-called “Factory of the Future” will cost $319 million to build.
“The economic development awards approved at today’s meeting will advance the goals of New York’s ambitious Climate Act and strengthen the state’s position as a global leader in semiconductor manufacturing,” said power authority Chairman John R. Koelmel. “The Niagara Power Project is linked to tens of thousands of Western New York jobs and is powering New York’s transition to a clean energy economy.”
Edwards will become the second commercial tenant at STAMP, a 1,250-acre industrial park that has been under development by the Genesee County Economic Development Center for more than a decade.
The hydrogen fuel production company Plug Power agreed in 2021 to become the first tenant of the site. The company is now in the process of building a $290 million electric substation and hydrogen production facility.
With its involvement in the semiconductor industry, Edwards’ expansion has been touted by local, state and federal officials as an important link in ongoing efforts to support increased domestic semiconductor production and enhance New York’s standing in the industry.
STAMP’s development has so far cost more than $30 million in mostly state funds from former Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Buffalo Billion economic development initiative. The park has been touted as one of the primary hubs where Western New York can lure businesses tied to semiconductor manufacturing.
“Upstate New York’s emergence as a global hub for advanced manufacturing is stimulating unprecedented, transformative investments that will deliver the jobs of tomorrow to New York’s talented workforce,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said. “By providing these firms with the tools and support they need to thrive, New York is furthering its legacy of innovation and cementing itself as a leader in the semiconductor industry.”
Beyond hydropower assistance from the power authority, the Buffalo-based news outlet Investigative Post reported last month that the Edwards Vacuum project is in line to receive $39.2 million in taxpayer subsidies, including $22 million from Empire State Development, New York’s economic development arm, and $17.2 million in property and sales tax breaks from Genesee County.
In addition, Edwards Vacuum is likely to apply for additional support for its STAMP project through the federal CHIPS Act, legislation approved last year by Congress that will provide $280 billion over the next 10 years to support research and development. The bill includes $52.7 billion for semiconductor manufacturing.
