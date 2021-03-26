In response to a motion to dismiss a lawsuit challenging the State Education Department’s approval of a facial recognition system in the Lockport City School District, the New York Civil Liberties Union filed new papers Thursday in the New York State Supreme Court of Albany to continue its legal battle.
NYCLU media contact Ben Schaefer said the motion to dismiss the case was filed some time in the past three months. The NYCLU's filing this week was in direct response to that, he said, adding that he's not sure when the court will issue a ruling whether or not to move forward.
Stefanie Coyle, deputy director of the Education Policy Center at the NYCLU, and one of three attorneys working on the case for the NYCLU, said the state education department’s decision to approve Lockport’s system in the first place was, “irrational” and “flawed.” Coyle said because the NYSED has not corrected its interpretation of the state education law, the NYCLU believes that the court must intervene.
“The New York legislature rightfully passed a law to address the use of biometric surveillance in schools, but NYSED’s misinterpretation remains and sets a dangerous precedent for how the department and state may act in the future,” Coyle said.
“NYSED’s abdication of its responsibility to provide expert-level oversight to school districts and maintain standards that uphold the integrity of student privacy and safety has not yet been resolved.”
The New York Civil Liberties Union fought the implementation of face surveillance technology in Lockport immediately after its installation in 2018. Lockport's $2.7 million security system was approved the previous November by the New York State Smart School Bond Act Review Board and New York State Education Department Facilities Planning.
The system procured and used by Lockport engaged in real-time collection, analysis, and retention of biometric information from each child in Lockport’s schools who passed by the cameras, which included children as young as 5 years old.
Last year, the NYCLU sued to shut the system down — on behalf of Lockport parents Jim Shultz, Teria Young, Steven Allore and Renee Cheatham, who is today a Lockport school board member.
“Both Lockport and NYSED knew that face surveillance software is racially biased against people of color and proceeded anyway,” Cheatham said.
“The state must ensure that technology equipment purchased by school districts should always be used for the education of our children. We need to always put them first.”
The state education department and the LCSD previously filed motions to dismiss the NYCLU suit after the state passed and governor signed a law placing a moratorium on the purchase and use of biometric-identifying technology in schools.
Schaefer said that in the motion to dismiss, the state wrongfully claimed that the approval it issued in 2019 allowing Lockport to turn on its surveillance system was merely “advisory” and was never intended as a final decision.
“The Lockport facial recognition system managed to waste millions of dollars and invade student privacy at the same time,” Shultz said.
“While it's good news that the new law has shut the system down, it's chilling that the state education department still thinks this spy technology belongs in school hallways.”
Besides Coyle, other NYCLU attorneys on the case include Beth Haroules and Molly Biklen.
Lockport School Supt. Michelle Bradley could not be reached for comment.
Follow John D’Onofrio on Twitter with “Good Morning, Lockport, N.Y.” weekday mornings at @LockportJournal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.