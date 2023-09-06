Officials in New York City have dropped a lawsuit that sought to overturn Niagara County's emergency order barring migrants from the Big Apple from being sent to the county for housing and other assistance.
The parties in the claim — Commissioner of the New York City Department of Social Services Molly Wasow Park, who was the lead plaintiff, and Niagara County Legislature Chairperson Rebecca Wydysh, representing the defendants in the case — agreed to a stipulation of voluntary discontinuance with the court on Aug. 31. The stipulation puts an end to the claim, which is discontinued, according to the court filing, "without prejudice and without cost to any party."
New York City filed a lawsuit in June against Niagara County and 29 other counties that authorized emergency declarations in an effort to prevent asylum seekers from being shipped from the city to their communities.
New York City, led by Mayor Eric Adams, asked in its lawsuit for the court to declare the emergency declarations null and void, arguing that they were unlawful.
Niagara County secured a legal victory in the case in July when its attorney in the matter, Brian Crosby from the Buffalo law firm Gipson, McAskill & Crosby, successfully argued to have the county's position in the case heard by a judge in Niagara County.
As a result of the discontinuance, Niagara County's emergency order remains in place. The order prevents hoteliers in the county from entering into contractual agreements with any government outside of Niagara County, such as New York City, to house or transport migrants or asylums seekers without the approval of the Niagara County Legislature. The county can rescind the declaration at any time or renew it every 30 days. Failure to comply can result in both civil and criminal penalties for violators, including a $2,000 per immigrant per day fine for any hotel owner who enters into a contract with New York City or New York state.
Republicans in the county legislature who led the effort to challenge New York City's legal claim argued that the county lacked sufficient resources to provide housing and other assistance to asylum seekers.
On Wednesday, the legislature's Majority Leader Randy Bradt, R-North Tonawanda, hailed New York City's decision to drop its case as a victory for taxpayers and residents in Niagara County.
“When we put the emergency order in place, we made it clear that we were not without compassion for migrants, but New York City’s plan to shift their burden to upstate communities like ours would drain limited resources, place a burden on property taxpayers and have an overall negative impact on our community," Bradt said.
In a statement issued by the county's public information officer Kevin Schuler, Bradt referenced recent incidents involving charges filed by authorities against asylum seekers from New York City that were being housed in neighboring Erie County.
“Given recent events in our region related to the migrant relocation, from serious crime to increased and unexpected costs to school districts, we believe our concerns have been proven to be completely justified. That is why we are pleased that New York City has ceased its legal action," Bradt said.
Echoing similar comments made in recent weeks by other Republican leaders in New York, Bradt said he agreed with Adams and Gov. Kathy Hochul, both Democrats, that the Biden Administration should be doing more to address the migrant issue, suggesting New York taxpayers are now "on the hook" for $1 billion for covering costs associated with assisting asylum seekers.
Hochul previously called on the Biden administration to provide more support to the state as New York continues to contend with the issue.
“State taxpayers should not be expected to contribute any more while the federal government does nothing to stop the influx across the border," Bradt said.
