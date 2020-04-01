NY virus cases continue to climb

Niagara County saw another uptick in confirmed COVID-19 cases on Wednesday while Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that a New York-based pharmaceutical company will be providing the state with tens of thousands of additional tests free of charge in the coming days.
Niagara County officials announced nine more positive virus cases on Wednesday, bringing the most recent total to 65.
In neighboring Erie County, the number of confirmed cases continued to rise at a more accelerated pace, with another 29 cases reported, bringing the total as of Wednesday to 582.
In addition, Erie County reported another death from COVID-19, bringing the total number of fatalities tied to the virus in that county to 10.
"I do offer my deepest condolences to that individual’s family," County Executive Mark Poloncarz said in a Tweet on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, the statewide death toll from the coronavirus eclipsed 1,900, placing additional strain on hospitals in the New York City area.
The Associated Press reported that as hot spots flared around the U.S. in places like New Orleans and Southern California, the nation's biggest city was the hardest hit of them all, with bodies loaded onto refrigerated morgue trucks by gurney and forklift outside overwhelmed hospitals, in full view of passing motorists.
”It’s like a battlefield behind your home," said 33-year-old Emma Sorza, who could hear the sirens from severely swamped Elmhurst Hospital in Queens.
And the worst is yet to come.
“How does it end? And people want answers," Cuomo said. "I want answers. The answer is nobody knows for sure.”
Cuomo moved to close the city's playgrounds because of too much crowding, but people can still use wide-open green spaces as long as they stay 6 feet apart. Police went around in patrol cars, blaring warnings to obey the rules.
Nearly 6,200 New York City police officers, or one-sixth of the department, were out sick Wednesday, including about 4,800 who reported flu-like systems, though it was not clear how many had the virus.
Cuomo said projections suggest the crisis in New York will peak at the end of April, with a high death rate continuing through July.
“Let's cooperate to address that in New York because it's going to be in your town tomorrow," he warned. "If we learn how to do it right here — or learn how to do it the best we can, because there is no right, it's only the best we can — then we can work cooperatively all across this country.”
Earlier in the day on Wednesday, Cuomo announced that New York-based Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is creating 500,000 test kits for the state at no charge amid a nationwide shortage of test kits and swabs. The first batch of test kits was delivered to the state on Monday and the state will receive an ongoing delivery of 25,000 kits per day. Additionally, Corning has donated 100,000 tubes and provided an additional 500,000 tubes to the state at reduced cost and expedited delivery, and Puritan has sold medical swabs to the state. To date, the state has tested 220,880 individuals, with 15,694 new people tested on Tuesday.
Additionally, Cuomo announced the launch of a new PSA that provides information on how to apply for unemployment benefits and reassures New Yorkers if their unemployment filing is delayed, they will still receive full unemployment benefits.
Stocks tumbled on Wall Street and markets around the world, a day after President Donald Trump warned Americans to brace for “one of the roughest two or three weeks we’ve ever had in our country," with 100,000 to 240,000 deaths projected in the U.S. before the crisis is over. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost more than 970 points, or over 4%.
Under growing pressure, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis belatedly joined his counterparts in more than 30 states in issuing a statewide stay-home order, taking action after conferring with fellow Republican Trump. The governors of Pennsylvania and Nevada, both Democrats, took similar steps. Mississippi's GOP governor was expected to follow suit.
Meanwhile, European nations facing extraordinary demand for intensive-care beds are putting up makeshift hospitals, unsure whether they will find enough healthy medical staff to run them. London is days away from unveiling a 4,000-bed temporary hospital built in a huge convention center.
In a remarkable turnabout, rich economies where virus cases have exploded are welcoming help from less wealthy ones. Russia sent medical equipment and masks to the United States. Cuba supplied doctors to France. Turkey dispatched protective gear and disinfectant to Italy and Spain.
Worldwide, more than 900,000 people have been infected and over 45,000 have died, according to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University, though the real figures are believed to be much higher because of testing shortages, differences in counting the dead and large numbers of mild cases that have gone unreported.
The U.S. recorded about 200,000 infections and about 4,400 deaths, with New York City accounting for about one out of four dead.
