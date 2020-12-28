Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday that he intends to sign legislation that would extend the state’s ban on residential evictions through May 1.
New York’s residential evictions ban was supposed to end on Jan. 1. State lawmakers convened on Monday to consider passage of the housing moratorium bill, which was developed following talks with the governor’s office.
Cuomo said the goal is to protect homeowners from foreclosure amid the hardships of the pandemic.
“We want to make it simple,” Cuomo said. “We don’t want people evicted. We don’t want them to have to go to court to fight the eviction. But we want to make sure they’re not committing fraud either so they will make representations that will be legally enforceable. And again, we have an agreement and as soon as that bill is passed I’ll sign it.”
Renters who are facing pending evictions — or who face evictions in the next 30 days — would be protected from eviction for at least 60 days.
And the law would also suspend evictions until May 1 for renters who submit signed paperwork stating they’ve faced hardship amid the coronavirus pandemic. New Yorkers could point to hardships ranging from significant loss of household income, to increased out-of-pocket health expenses, to caregiving responsibilities, to the risk that moving itself poses for individuals with underlying medical conditions that leave them vulnerable to COVID-19.
The legislation would also make it harder for banks to foreclose on smaller landlords who say they are facing similar hardships, including having a tenant who’s defaulted on significant amount of rent payments since March 2020. The bill would protect landlords who own fewer than 10 dwelling units from foreclosure or tax liens until May 1.
It’s unclear just how many New Yorkers and companies are struggling to pay rent or face looming evictions. The state’s unemployment rate increased to 8.1% in November, up from 3.6% in November 2019. That’s compared to a 6.4% national unemployment rate in November.
Lawmakers who support the law stressed Monday that the law isn’t designed to “cancel rent” but to keep people in their homes and avoid an increase in homelessness.
“People are struggling, some people are dying,” Bronx state Assembly member Jeffrey Dinowitz, a Democrat, said. “Tenants aren’t gaming the system, they’re desperate.”
But Republicans — and several Democrats who ultimately supported the bill — warned the bill could violate due process rights for landlords, and fuel a wave of foreclosures after May 1. Landlord industry groups said a blanket moratorium would push New York City into bankruptcy and destroy affordable housing infrastructure, while other critics said the lack of income restrictions could simply let wealthy residents avoid financial obligations.
“I am concerned however that this time this bill, that safety net is now falling to landlords, particularly small landlords,” said Assembly member Patricia Fahy, a Democrat who represents parts of Albany County. “In the past, the responsibility of providing a safety net to those who need it has fallen to government.”
