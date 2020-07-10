NY sending supply of COVID treatment drug to Florida

The state of New York, once the hotspot for COVID-19 infections and deaths in America, is now offering help in the form of medication supplies to Florida, a state that is currently dealing with a significant uptick in positive cases.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Friday that the state is sending the COVID-19 medication Remdesivir to Florida as the state struggles with a resurgence of cases. Florida is waiting for a further supply from the federal government and New York will provide enough Remdesivir to help the state care for 280 COVID-19 patients until the federal shipment arrives, Cuomo said. New York's shipment of the medication is expected to arrive in Florida on Saturday.
"When New York was climbing the COVID mountain with no end in sight and resources were scarce, we were incredibly moved by the generosity of states around the country that stepped up to provide supplies and medical personnel in our time of need," Cuomo said.
Cuomo credited the assistance from other states as well as the "hard work and sacrifice" of New Yorkers with helping the Empire State bend the COVID-19 curve. He again called on New Yorkers to continue to exercise discipline by wearing masks and practicing social distancing as regions across the state continue to undertake phased reopening.
"I said at the time that we would return the favor if and when other states needed help. Today, on behalf of all New Yorkers, we will deploy Remdesivir to help Florida care for patients as it waits for further supply from the federal government. We will stand by our fellow Americans every step of the way as our nation fights COVID-19 together," Cuomo said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.