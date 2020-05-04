New York on Pause
Deputies at the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office have responded to several complaints regarding violations of the NYS on PAUSE Plan in recent weeks. It involves several restrictions on local businesses.
Wilson
• A Niagara County Sheriff's deputy responded to a business on Wilson Cambria Road for a complaint on April 28. The owner told the deputy he was aware of the NY on PAUSE regulations and was the only employee on location. He said his business was deemed essential by New York state.
• A Niagara County Sheriff's deputy responded to a report on April 24 of a private campground that had construction going on with no one wearing masks or social distancing. Three different times the deputy responded to find that the construction was being completed outside with a vast amount of space. The owner told him that the construction of 50 new camp sites started in late fall 2019 and the project consists of site excavation, installation of electric, sewer and water lines. It was determined that the site work is extensive and would be a hazard if left incomplete.
Wheatfield
• A business was reported on April 24 to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office for people working outside without face masks and not social distancing. The manager said the people working outside were subcontractors. The manager said the business had been deemed essential. The company that was working outside said their workers may have taken off their mask due to the type of work they are doing, but that he would advise them to keep the masks on.
Lockport
• A Niagara County Sheriff's Office deputy responded on April 24 to a South Transit Road business for a pause complaint. The deputy noticed that signage in the window indicated the store was not open for normal business and online sales and curbside pickup was available. Upon entering, they found all employees with masks. The business owner said they are compliant and that a large majority of their business has been selling and supplying local businesses with PPE.
