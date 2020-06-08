NY man pleads guilty to threatening Schiff, Schumer

A man from Greece, New York has pleaded guilty to making threats against U.S. Sen. and current Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, D-New York, and U.S Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.
U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy, Jr. announced on Monday that Salvatore Lippa II, pleaded guilty before Chief U.S. District Judge Frank P. Geraci, Jr. to two counts of threatening a United States official. The charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, or both.
Prosecutors said that on Jan. 23, 2020, the defendant called the Washington D.C. office of Congressman Schiff at about 8:20 p.m. and left a threatening voicemail message. Lippa threatened to assault and murder congressman Schiff. Part of the message stated, “I dare you to come to New York, because I will put a bullet in your (expletive) forehead.” The defendant admitted that he made the threatening call because he was upset about impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump.
On Feb. 4, 2020, Lippa made a similar call to Schumer's office in Albany, New York. Prosecutors said the defendant once again left a voicemail message threatening to assault and murder Schumer. The defendant stated: “let me tell you something, somebody wants to assassinate you, I'm going to be the driver.” Lippa admitted that at the time of that call, the Senate was set to vote on the Articles of Impeachment against Trump brought by the House of Representatives on the next day, Feb. 5, 2020.
“Free speech protection under the First Amendment ends where true threats begin,” Kennedy said. “This office will not hesitate to prosecute those who make such threats.”
The plea is the result of an investigation by the United States Capitol Police, under the direction of Chief Steven A. Sund, with assistance from the Greece Police Department, under the direction of Chief Patrick D. Phelan, and the United States Marshals Service, under the direction of Marshal Charles Salina.
Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 1, 2020.
