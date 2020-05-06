NY labor chief calls unemployment task "Herculean"

The head of the state's labor department on Wednesday described efforts to provide more than one million out-of-work New Yorkers with unemployment benefits during the global pandemic as a "Herculean task."
During a conference call with members of the media, state labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon said the state has now paid out $5.8 billion in unemployment benefits and her department expects the amount to continue to grow in the coming months.
“For context, we paid out $2.14 billion in unemployment benefits during the entirety of 2019. That means in the last two months we have paid out nearly three times the total level of benefits we paid for all of last year," Reardon said.
Reardon said her department has been inundated with calls from individuals seeking unemployment benefits while acknowledging there is still more work to do.
On May 4, the labor department announced a new program which, under federal law, requires the state to certify applicants for weekly benefits. More than 90,000 New Yorkers were emailed completed claims but didn’t receive funds due to a lack of certification, according to Reardon. The labor department has identified more than 470,000 New Yorkers who have not been receiving benefits but can once they file a certification. Subsequently, those individuals missed more than 690,000 certifications. Had they done them, Reardon said, they would have received a combined total of $480 million.
Reardon does not want any one to miss out on their benefits due to what she described as red tape and said the fastest way to receive a claim is by filing a one online.
A new fact sheet from the department of labor will detail whether someone can find out if their claim is pending.
“The number of pending application can actually be misleading because it’s a floating number. There are lots of problems with those numbers,” Reardon said. “First of all, a person may have filed duplicate applications. For example, I file early and I don’t know if it may have gone in. Then there’s a new application, I go in and file another one. We know one applicant who filed 20 different applications. I know it’s a difficult time but those duplicates make it difficult to have a hard number of pending applications are there because it changes. Also, there may be people who have filed and even completed an application but they never filed it because they went back to work. Their employe got the PPE money and they go back to work and they don’t need benefits.”
She said the cumbersome federal process surrounding Pandemic Unemployment Assistance tracks people in a two-step process which has since been streamlined to make it easier for people.
Plenty of people have been waiting numerous weeks, two months or more, to receive their benefits, however Reardon said this is due to the large number of claims that have been coming in.
People will be receiving information to back date claims which will be part of the next set of payments going forward, according to Reardon who said she wants to ensure unemployed New Yorkers that they will able to receive the benefits they are entitled to as soon as possible.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.