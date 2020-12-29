State officials will now follow updated guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and allow residents to end their quarantines after 10 days provided they show no symptoms of COVID-19.
During his daily update on the state's response to the virus on Tuesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the updated quarantine guidelines for New York, saying they are consistent with the latest guidance from the CDC.
Under the new guidelines, Cuomo said individuals exposed to COVID-19 can end their quarantine after 10 days without a testing requirement as long as no symptoms have been reported during the quarantine period. After day 10 is reached, individuals must continue monitoring for symptoms through day 14 and if any develop, they should immediately self-isolate and contact the local health department or their healthcare provider to report this change and determine if they should seek testing. Cuomo noted that individuals should to continue strict adherence to all recommended safe behaviors to stop the spread - wearing masks, socially distancing and avoiding gatherings.
"As we approach the New Year and the end of the holiday season, all New Yorkers must remember one simple truth — celebrating smart stops shutdowns," Cuomo said. "While the holidays have always been synonymous with socialization, the data shows vast majority of new cases are stemming from private gatherings. I understand not being able to join together with loved ones makes an already trying year, more difficult, but it also means we control our own destiny. New York is leading the nation in quickly and efficiently administering the vaccine, so if we can continue that progress and the rest of us keep making smart decisions like avoiding gatherings, socially distancing and wearing masks, we will finally reach the light at the end of the tunnel."
As of Monday, Cuomo said the state reported a total of 11,438 new positive virus tests while posted a statewide positivity rate of 7.14%. In addition, Cuomo's office reported a total of 7,814 hospitalizations related to the virus, with 788 newly admitted patients representing people living in 54 of New York's 62 counties. Cuomo's office said there were 1,224 individuals receiving treatment for COVID-19 in intensive care units as of Monday, with 711 people having been intubated. The state reported another 124 deaths related to COVID-19 and said total discharges on Monday were 100,442.
In Western New York, the seven-day average percentage of positive test results continue to tick up, from 6.43% on Sunday to 6.53% on Monday.
In Niagara County on Tuesday, the health department reported 303 new positive COVID-19 cases. As of Tuesday, the health department said there were a total of 8,103 positive cases to date and 1,756 active cases, including 1,723 residents who were isolating at home and 33 who were being treated in local hospitals.
A total of 6,214 county residents have recovered from COVID-19 since the pandemic began and Niagara County has administered 217,189 tests to date.
