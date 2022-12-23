Two Niagara Falls officials have drawn the ire and praise from a state watchdog organization.
The New York Coalition for Open Government unveiled its first ever Naughty and Nice list on Thursday, sharing which state elected officials have worked to either shut public comment out of government or help keep them informed of what is going on.
Niagara Falls Mayor Robert Restaino was one of 10 officials featured on the naughty list while City Councilman Donta Myles was one of nine on the nice list. Those on the naughty have either made it difficult for people to file Freedom of Information Law requests, not put meeting documents on their town website, prevent the public from speaking during meetings and prevented live-streaming of government meetings. Those on the nice list have worked to make government documents available, process FOIL requests, and make it easier to livestream meetings.
Paul Wolf, the coalition’s president, said that Restaino was on their naughty list for not allowing the public to speak during special meetings that the mayor calls, abusing the reason for calling special meetings, and when speaking at events like a block club meeting, he requests any questions asked to be sent to sent to him in advance and approved before he can answer them.
“He does it deliberately to exclude input from the public,” Wolf said. “Those (special meetings) are supposed to be for an emergency or something that can’t wait until the next meeting, instead of every month where they’re approving millions without the public’s right to be heard.”
Conversely, Myles is on the nice list for being the lone city councilman who demands that the public has a right to speak in meetings. He also refuses to participate in the special meetings Restaino calls because he feels it is not fair to do the public’s business without them being heard.
“We appreciate him being the lone voice in the council,” Wolf said.
Also featured on the naughty list was Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz for conducting secret negotiations for the new Buffalo Bills stadium. Coalition director Maria Tisby said he refused to provide updates to Erie County legislators on the negotiations, had to be sued to release the engineering study, which was 94% redacted, and required officials involved to sign a non-disclosure agreement.
“It’s a total disregard of open government laws,” Tisby said.
The coalition did hold a forum centered on open government issues for New York Governor candidates in May and reached out to five candidates running for their participation. Three candidates took part, Thomas Souzzi, Robert Astorino, and Harry Wilson, while the eventual Democratic and Republican Party nominees Kathy Hochul and Lee Zeldin did not. Wolf said they sent multiple messages and emails to the two candidates and did not get a response from either of them.
The New York Coalition for Open Government is a non-partisan, non-profit organization dedicated to addressing transparency in government issues.
