New York State Attorney General Letitia James on Tuesday invited consumers to be on the lookout for possible fuel price gouging, following President Biden's announcement that the United States will ban imports of Russian oil, natural gas and coal. One expected result of the ban is rising prices at the pump.
"New York law prohibits sellers of fuel and other vital and necessary goods from charging unconscionably excessive prices during an abnormal market disruption, including disruptions caused by world conflicts," James said in a news release. "New York consumers who experience dramatic increases in the price of gasoline or fuel should report these incidents to the Office of the Attorney General."
When reporting suspected price gouging to OAG, consumers should: note specific increased prices, the dates and places that they saw the increased prices and the types of fuel being sold; and provide copies of sales receipts and photos of the advertised prices, if available.
OAG also encouraged consumers to buy only as much fuel as they need and refrain from stocking up in the event of a potential future shortage.
To report concerns about potential price gouging, go to: https://ag.ny.gov/complaint-forms/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.