Jennie (nee Baranek) Janik, on April 4, 2022 at age 96, passed away peacefully at her home in the Town of Tonawanda, NY. She was born in Oakfield, NY, in 1925. At the age of six, Jennie and her family moved to Wozniki, Poland. In 1935 the family left Poland and settled in St. Catharines, Ont…