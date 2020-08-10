ALBANY — Leaders of the nursing home and adult care industries told lawmakers Monday the homes could not get enough personal protection equipment (PPE) and COVID-19 tests as the virus began to surge in New York.
Disposable gloves, gowns and masks were in such demand that the homes were using some 12 million pieces of PPE each week in April, said James Clyne, president of LeadingAge New York, an association representing more than 200 homes.
Clyne, a former state Health Department executive, said if equipment had been more readily available, the facilities would have been in better position to counter the spread of the contagion. The virus has caused the deaths of more than 6,400 New York nursing home patients, not including the fatalities of those who died after being transferred to hospitals.
Clyne said home administrators were advised to try to get PPE from their local emergency management offices, only to come up empty-handed when their calls went unanswered.
"You might go days without being able to get in touch with your office of emergency management and if you didn't get through then you didn't get any PPE," Clyne recalled. "That is something the state needs to look at, to bolster that system, if that is going to be the system that's used."
GOP lawmakers, meanwhile, amplified their demand for members of the Cuomo administration to be subpoenaed if they won't willingly testify on the state's response to protect nursing home patients from the virus.
Last week, Dr. Howard Zucker, the health commissioner in the Cuomo administration, testified but left the hearing before all lawmakers participating in the hearing could question him.,
Zucker offered no information on the estimated number of nursing home patients who died at hospitals, frustrating several lawmakers. On Monday, Sen. Tom O'Mara, R-Big Flats, said Zucker was "woefully unprepared" when he testified.
Speaking to reporters later, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he has no intention to order an independent investigation of his administration's handling of the fatal infections at nursing homes. He declared it would be impossible to find experts all sides of the argument would see as impartial.
Cuomo also argued there has been a partisan motivation behind the calls for an independent probe. "You'd have to be blind to think it's not political," he said.
Until the legislative hearing, the only examination of the nursing home infections has been led by the Health Department, an agency controlled by Cuomo.
Among those calling for an independent inquiry is Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-North Country, who has signaled her desire to have state officials subpoenaed to appear before the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis.
Several influential Democrats, including Assemblyman Dick Gottfried, D-Manhattan, Sens. Gustavo Rivera, D-Bronx and Alessandra Biaggi, D-Bronx/Westchester, have also raised pointed concerns about the Cuomo administration's management of the nursing home spread.
Gottfried, chairman of the Assembly Health Committee, said Monday he has received no response from the Health Department to his request that every nursing be required to periodically notify every resident and their family members of the existence of the Long Term Care Ombudsman program. The program has been a resource for patients and their relatives.
Sen. James Skoufis, D-Queens, elicited testimony from Clyne and Stephen Hanse, president of the New York State Health Facilities Association, that they were unaware of any nursing homes or adult care facilities losing their state license to operate as a result of Health Department investigations during the pandemic.
"We certainly don't feel the department is lax," Clyne said. "If anything, we feel they go too far with some smaller violations that really don't have an effect on the quality of care. Our biggest complaint about the system is it's inconsistent."
For instance, Clyne said, homes in the Albany region have been cited for violations at about three times the rate of facilities in the metropolitan region. "Does anyone think the facilities downstate are really three times better than (ones in) the Capital District?" he said.
Hanse said nursing homes have "significant staffing shortages" in rural counties.
Amid the pandemic, he said, some nurses left nursing homes for employment with hospitals, which are able to pay higher salaries due to getting higher Medicaid reimbursement rates, he noted.
Many homes are also having significant financial stress, he said, noting 47% of the New York facilities are operating at a loss.
Joe Mahoney covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach him at jmahoney@cnhi.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.