ALBANY — New York's nursing home industry and federal officials are strongly encouraging nursing home employees in New York to get vaccinated for the coronavirus.
A review of federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services data by CNHI shows New York now ranks 20th among states in the percentage of nursing home staffers who have been immunized for COVID-19.
Nearly 60% of New York's nursing home staffers have been vaccinated, compared to nearly 83% in Hawaii, the top-ranked state. Puerto Rico, a U.S. territory, had the best score on the vaccination rate chart, with 93% of facility staffers having gotten the shots.
But New York could see the share of its nursing home employees who have been vaccinated climb if a newly adopted amendment to a COVID-19 testing rule for the staffers works as intended.
The revision is designed to coax more of the workers to join the ranks of the vaccinated, said Stephen Hanse, president of the New York State Health Facilities Association, a nursing home industry group.
The staffers who are vaccinated are no longer required to be tested for the virus twice per week if they have had their shots, Hanse noted.
The rule replaces one that had become a "disincentive" for getting vaccinated because it had required all staffers to get tested twice each week whether they had received the shots or not, Hanse explained.
As for the updated rule, Hanse said, "We are viewing this very favorably as an incentive for those folks who have not been vaccinated to consider being vaccinated."
He said it will likely take at least a couple of weeks for evolving data to show if there is a connection between new vaccinations and the amended rule on testing.
The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services is blunt as to why getting health care workers vaccinated is vital.
"High staff vaccination rates are critical to keeping rates of COVID-19 cases low," the agency states on its web site.
Nursing homes across the country are now required to report vaccinations of residents and staff to the agency.
The government is now throwing a spotlight on the nursing homes across the country that have had at least 75% of their staff get immunized for COVID-19.
Two Plattsburgh facilities — Clinton County Nursing Home and the Plattsburgh Rehabilitation & Nursing Center — were among 51 New York homes with staffing vaccination rates of at least 75%.
Hanse said the nursing home industry is reluctant to require its employees to get vaccinated due to a "crisis" it is experiencing in staffing. That situation is expected to be exacerbated further when recently enacted minimum staffing mandates go into effect next year for New York health care facilities.
William Hammond, fellow at the Empire Center for Public Policy, an Albany think tank, agreed that mandating vaccines for nursing home workers would be counterproductive.
"It would give people another reason to be resentful of the vaccine," he said. "The ideal way is to persuade people to take it, not force them to take it." He said a mandate would likely spur some workers to leave their job for employment elsewhere at a time when nursing homes are struggling to retain and recruit staffers.
Richard J. Mollot, director of the Long Term Care Community Coalition, an advocacy group for families of nursing home residents, said getting employees in the homes vaccinated is "extremely important" because having an infected worker not only jeopardizes the patients but could result in a stoppage to visitations.
"The vaccines are great but they are not 100% effective," Mollot noted. "So people such as nursing home residents could be particularly vulnerable to a carrier."
Mollot's group supports more aggressive state monitoring of nursing homes.
The federal data puts New York in 19th place among states in the percent of nursing home residents who have completed their COVID-19 vaccinations, with nearly 83% now immunized.
Mollot said it is believed that a "significant amount" of the coronavirus infections acquired by the residents is linked to infected employees spreading the contagion at the homes.
Nationwide, the pandemic has killed more than 184,000 residents and staff of nursing homes and other long-term care facilities, the AARP estimates.
According to state data, the percent of New Yorkers 18 years old and older who have completed the COVID-19 vaccinations is now 63.7%.
Joe Mahoney covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach him at jmahoney@cnhinews.com
