The Niagara Falls Housing Authority will launch new Nursing Assistant training classes in January as part of an inaugural collaborative program with Orleans/Niagara BOCES and Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center.
The NFHA initiated the training program to provide employment opportunities for NFHA residents and to fill the ongoing need for health care workers at NFMMC, in Niagara Falls and in the region. Through training, residents of the NFHA will be linked with a career — and tangible job — with high potential for career mobility in a recession proof industry with continuing demand. Training as a Nursing Assistant is a quick way into the health care field and can serve as a steppingstone for multiple career paths in the industry. Typically, immediate employment as a CNA is available upon certification.
The Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York’s Blue Fund selected the Healthcare Training Program as one of 12 major health-based projects they are funding this year in Western New York, highlighting it as an example of Healthcare Workforce Development. and it is expected to grow over the next 25 years as the number of adults over 65 in need of long-term care increases by 70%. An overall shortage of health care workers will continue for the next several years. 94% of nursing homes are in desperate need of staff right now.
The NFHA Training Program will be held at the Orleans/Niagara BOCES Workforce Development Center at 606 Sixth St. at Walnut Street.
It will run four days per week for six weeks and include classroom training and clinical component at NFMMC as well as preparation for the NYS CNA Certification Exam. Participants will receive free tuition, free books & materials, stipends for uniforms, transportation and childcare and a paid bonus upon completion of the program.
COVID Vaccination is required to participate in the program, per NYS regulations.
Recruitment for classes has begun. To participate in the program—or for more information--call Kathy Dix at 716-731-6800 Ext. 4445.
