National expert Jaclyn Schildkraut will share promising ways shareholders can take an active role in helping to prevent mass shootings in their communities during a discussion set for 10 a.m. on Friday in the Russell Salvatore Dining Commons on the Niagara University campus.
The presentation, “Are Mass Shootings Preventable? Lessons Learned from Previous Tragedies,” is free and open to the public.
Schildkraut is executive director of the Regional Gun Violence Consortium at the Rockefeller Institute of Government. She has hosted trainings and presentations for agencies, organizations, schools, universities, and academic conferences, and has consulted with many educational institutions on lockdowns and emergency management related to school shootings. She is the author of six books and numerous journal publications.
For more information, contact Dana Radatz, associate professor of criminology and criminal justice, at dradatz@niagara.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.