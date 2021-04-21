In celebration of National Volunteer Week, Niagara University’s Levesque Institute for Civic Engagement’s IMPACT program, in collaboration with several offices on campus, is organizing a cleanup on Main Street in Niagara Falls as part of a weeklong series of service opportunities and other events.
“Niagara University continues to be a great partner to the City of Niagara Falls,” said Mayor Robert Restaino. “They consistently work within our community, finding new ways to offer help and assistance where needed, as active partners in the city’s efforts. We’re thrilled to see NU stepping in once again during this year’s National Volunteer Week to help out in our city.”
Spring into Service will feature a variety of service projects, training, activities, and more around daily themes that include Mindful Monday, Teach Me Tuesday, Giving Wednesday, Terrain Thursday, and Feel Good Friday. The events were made possible through a partnership between IMPACT; the Levesque Institute; Campus Ministry; the NU Student Government Association; the Edward A. Brennan Center for Language, Culture, and Leadership; and Active Minds, a student organization promoting mental health awareness on campus.
“ 'Spring into Service’ week focuses on the importance of service that fulfills human and community needs, with individuals realizing how their time, effort, and commitment changes the quality of life for so many,” said Patricia Wrobel, executive director of the Levesque Institute.
The schedule of events, which kicked off Monday, includes:
• Mindful Monday: Students made self-care bags for health care workers, joined Best Self for a Zoom presentation on developing a self-care routine, and joined Niagara University’s Active Minds student group to color, destress, and connect with other Niagara University students.
• Teach Me Tuesday: Students volunteered to assist with Niagara University's Book in a Box program, which offers free games, stories, art activities, and developmental screenings for children from 4 months to 5 years old, and took bystander intervention training to prepare them to respond to the spectrum of disrespect many Asians and Asian Americans are currently facing.
• Giving Wednesday: Students can make blankets for children at Oishei Children's Hospital, birthday cards for the clients of Meals on Wheels and Feedmore WNY, and T-shirt bags that will be used by Community Missions to distribute food to their patrons. They will also be able to help package bags containing hygiene products for local organizations who serve those most in need in our community.
• Terrain Thursday/Earth Day: The Niagara University women’s lacrosse team will be volunteering their time to clean up Main Street in Niagara Falls, N.Y. from 4-6 p.m. Others are also encouraged to grab a garbage bag and gloves and clean up their neighborhood on that day.
• Feel Good Friday: Students can visit sunny spots on campus to get self-care tips, take “Sunny Spot Selfies” and get a T-shirt, and are encouraged to take some time to connect with friends, family, neighbors, and others as part of the #IMPACTConnect5 initiative.
Those who are participating in an act of service during National Volunteer Week are invited to share their service using #NUSpringIntoService on social media or visiting http://levesqueinstitute.niagara.edu/impact/service-week-2021/to report what they are doing.
