Nine students from Niagara University’s College of Hospitality, Sport, and Tourism Management will work behind the scenes at Super Bowl LVII for a one-of-a-kind experiential learning opportunity.
The students will get a first-hand look at what goes into organizing one of the world’s largest sporting events as they help bring the Super Bowl experience to life for countless businesses and fans while simultaneously learning the skills needed to host and execute a major hospitality, sport, and tourism event.
The Super Bowl Immersion program is sponsored by the Arizona Super Bowl LVII Host Committee in partnership with the National Football League and local and national stakeholders. Participating students become an integral part of all host committee events leading up to and during the NFL’s showcase event on Sunday.
The students will leave today, for Glendale, Ariz., where the Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium on Super Bowl Sunday. Their first full day will be spent taking facility tours, attending a panel discussion with various sport industry leaders, and meeting students from other colleges who are also participating in the immersion program during a social event.
From Thursday through Saturday, they will participate in a variety of behind-the-scenes tasks at the Super Bowl Experience presented by Lowe’s at the Phoenix Convention Center, gaining a first-hand look at what it takes to organize the events and activities featured during this multi-day festival. On game day, the students work inside the stadium at the suite level to ensure guests have the best experience possible. They return to Niagara on Feb. 15.
Participating students include:
Sports management majors Paige Smith (Middleport), Anna Schultz (Buffalo), Ryan McNair (Hilton), Evan Blatner (North Tonawanda), Wyatt Ketch (Burt), Jackson Richert (Springville), and Jack Armstrong (Huntsville, Ont.), who will serve as the college’s reporter and social media correspondent
Tourism and event management major Amelia Santarosa (Lewiston)
Luxury hotel operations major Kristen Williams (Amherst)
Twenty-two students from all three of the college’s academic programs submitted their resumes, cover letters, and had an in-person interview to be selected for one of the nine coveted spots.
Onsite service-learning experiences are offered regularly by NU’s College of Hospitality, Sport, and Tourism Management. For example, sport management students have volunteered during Major League Baseball’s spring training and the NCAA Final Four.
