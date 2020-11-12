Niagara University is using a hotel on Buffalo Avenue in the LaSalle section of Niagara Falls as an off-campus site for students who are considered under quarantine due to contact with individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19.
A spokesperson for the university confirmed that there is a group of university students who have been placed under quarantine currently staying at the Niagara Riverside Resort, located near the north Grand Island bridges in the 7000 block of Buffalo Avenue. The number of students who are currently staying at the hotel was not disclosed.
The university has had partnerships with area hotels dating back to August and has used them as quarantine sites for students in the past. The arrangements involve primarily students who live on-campus who cannot return home due to vulnerable individuals living there or who come from communities in distant states.
Students considered under quarantine are those who may have had contact with an individual who has tested positive for COVID-19. Students who have tested positive are placed in isolation and are now part of the group that is currently staying at the Falls hotel. Students who are under quarantine at the hotel are not allowed to leave the premises and are having their meals and other necessities delivered to their rooms.
Niagara University officials didn’t respond Thursday to a request for further comment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.