Take Back the Night. The annual event, now in its sixth year, aims to end gender-based violence in all forms, including domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault and stalking.
The program included a presentation by featured speaker Tayrin Tapia, founder of Dear Tayrin, Inc., an organization established in 2012 to raise awareness of sexual abuse while empowering those victimized. During a brief award ceremony, Christopher Sheffield, Niagara University’s vice president for Student Affairs, was honored with the Excellence in Leadership and Advocacy Award, and criminal justice/criminology senior Abigail Ross received the Nicholas Albano Student Advocacy Award.
The event also included a performance of “This Is Me,” by the 2023 Take Back the Night choir, directed by Dr. Bridget Moriarty, assistant professor of theatre, and concluded with a student march and a candlelight vigil in the Castellani Art Museum.
Local organizations, including this year’s featured community partner, the YWCA of the Niagara Frontier, the certified provider of confidential crisis counseling for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault in Niagara County, manned resource tables throughout the evening.
