NU shifting to all remote learning amid rising virus cases

Niagara University will shift to remote learning starting Thursday amid an uptick in positive COVID-19 cases on the university's campus in Lewiston.
In response to reports that there are now 99 positive cases tied to NU, spokesman Tom Burns said university officials decided to "proactively shift" to remote instruction for the remainder of the semester.
Under guidelines established by Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office, universities and colleges are required to shift to remote learning when they reach 100 positive cases or 5% of the student body. In NU’s case, officials have said the number would be 100 cases.
"This has been a demanding semester for our students, and we know that moving to remote instruction for the last few days of our face-to-face classes will also allow them to get home for Thanksgiving," Burns said in a statement issued by the university.
Burns noted that the university is "not immune" to what's happening in terms of the spread of the virus throughout Western New York, the United States and the Greater Toronto area. He said university will continue to monitor local COVID numbers while operating under a comprehensive program of surveillance testing, physical distancing and cleaning and sanitizing moving forward.
"As we shift to remote instruction for the remainder of the semester, we will make every accommodation to assist students to persist through the semester," Burns said. "In addition we have added COVID testing days, and we will strongly encourage students to be tested before they leave campus. Based on the result, we will assist students with accommodations, if needed."
On Friday, NU President the Rev. James Maher sent a notice to students, alerting them to what he described as a “significant uptick” in positive cases on campus and his concern over the increase.
In the notice to students, he said the university had 47 individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 and another 160 individuals who were in quarantine due to contact with the individuals who have tested positive.
In his notice, Maher told students the university planned to immediately implement what he referred to as a “cooling off” period, which involved virtual environments only for all programs, activities and face-to-face meetings outside of “academic learning experiences.”
In mid-October, NU confirmed 10 positive cases involving students on the university’s campus, with dozens of other individuals who were determined to be within the guidelines for having had close contact with infected students having been placed in quarantine.
The university, in response to recommendations from local, state and national health officials and agencies, implemented policies and protocols in the summer in keeping with current standards for mask wearing, social distancing and the daily surveying of students and staff for virus-like symptoms.
