Ethan Shiley, a senior in Niagara University’s College of Hospitality, Sport, and Tourism Management, has been recognized for his exceptional accomplishments, academic excellence, and commitment to the hospitality industry with the prestigious Statler Foundation Scholarship of Excellence. The competitive award, which was established in 1997, is worth up to $25,000 for the academic year to be used for tuition, fees, and books.
Shiley’s work ethic is characterized by his dedication to service, which mirrors that of Ellsworth M. Statler, one of the most creative and resourceful hoteliers in history. The Orchard Park, N.Y., native has held several jobs in the industry—most recently at the Sheraton at the Falls, where he works night audit—and says that he finds the opportunity to meet his guests’ needs with care, kindness, and empathy to be fulfilling.
After he graduates, Shiley will participate in the Hyatt Corporate Management Training Program, a leadership development program that enables participants to learn all areas of hotel operations and obtain a manager position upon successful completion. His current interests include hotel management, event planning and management, and revenue management.
“My experience at Niagara University and at the Sheraton has inspired me to desire more responsibility within the field,” he said. “This scholarship removes all the barriers to my finding success in this life. The more time passes, the more I find myself ingrained in what hospitality can do for the world, and for the self. There is potential to give back and lift up others every day. I'm so excited for this new step in my life.”
The Statler Foundation is a private foundation created in 1934 through the directives contained in the will of Ellsworth M. Statler to continue his contributions to the development of the industry’s human capital, both through its support of educational programs for the training of line and management employees and through scholarships awarded to deserving individuals.
Established in 1968 as the first program in the world to offer a bachelor’s degree in tourism, Niagara’s College of Hospitality, Sport, and Tourism Management provides a hands-on curriculum and learning environment that give students a variety of experiences and skills necessary to assume leadership positions in these fast-changing industries.
Accredited by the ACPHA, the college maintains a standard of excellence in curriculum, learning outcomes, and student resources that is governed at the highest level. The college is also a founding member of the Hotel Schools of Distinction, which seeks to connect hospitality leaders nationally to ensure students have a competitive advantage in a challenging industry.
