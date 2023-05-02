Niagara University professor Dr. Rolanda Ward will discuss poverty and health challenges faced by African American residents living in the City of Niagara Falls during an event presented Wednesday by the Niagara Organizing Alliance for Hope.
Ward is the endowed faculty director of Ostapenko Center for Race, Equity & Mission at NU and serves as director of the university's Vincentian Scholars program.
As a macro-trained practitioner and research scholar, Ward has been the lead investigator or research associate on several studies focusing on societies most vulnerable, underserved, proven at-risk and oppressed populations and communities.
In addition, she has led projects in communities within organizations that shift status quo to outcomes. She is also an advocate for community needs who leads the Niagara Falls Health Equity Task Force and who serves on the New York State Health Equity Task Force and the Niagara County Suicide Prevention Coalition. Dr. Ward is also a member of the board of directors for MENTOR New York, Community Missions, Inc. Peaceprints WNY and the Catholic Health System.
Wednesday's event, sponsored by NOAH, begins at 5:45 p.m. and will be held at the Doris Jones Family Resource Center, 3001 Ninth St., Niagara Falls. Refreshments will be served during the event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.