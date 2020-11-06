The president of Niagara University sent a notice to students on Friday, alerting them to what he described as a "significant uptick" in positive cases on campus and his concern over the increase.
In his notice to students, the Rev. James Maher indicated that the university had 47 individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 and another 160 individuals who are in quarantine due to contact with the individuals who have tested postive.
Maher said the university will be watching the situation this weekend to determine if a series of mitigation strategies prove effective in slowing the spread on the university's Lewiston campus. He described the immediate implementation of what he referred to as a "cooling off" period, which involves virtual environments only for all programs, activities and face-to-face meetings outside of "academic learning experiences."
The list of measures included in the notice called for a prohibition of meetings of more than five people outside of regularly scheduled classes even with masks and social distancing. In addition, all club sports and intramurals have been suspended at the Kiernan Recreation Center and the athletic department has paused all team training and practice until further notice.
The notice indicates that the university library will remain open while noting that staff are taking additional safety measures, including mandatory mask wearing at all times in the building. Maher indicated that students may no longer host non-resident guests in their rooms on campus as well.
"I know these are additional hardships but with this effort we are confident we can flatten the curve in the coming days," Maher wrote.
In mid-October, a spokesman for NU confirmed 10 positive cases involving students on the university's campus, with dozens of other individuals who were determined to be within the guidelines for having had close contact with infected students having been placed in quarantine.
The university, in response to recommendations from local, state and national health officials and agencies, implemented policies and protocols in the summer in keeping with current standards for mask wearing, social distancing and the daily surveying of students and staff for virus-like symptoms.
Under guidelines established by Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office, the university would be required to move all online learning only in the event it reaches 100 cases or 5% of the student body. In NU's case, the number would be 100 cases.
