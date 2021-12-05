Niagara University’s College of Business Administration is now accepting applications for its Distinguished Accounting Scholar Accelerated Degree (3+1) Program. Students in the program can get a head start on their accounting careers by obtaining both their Bachelor of Business Administration and their Master of Business Administration degrees in four years rather than the usual five. The program will start in the fall of 2022.
Students accepted into the program will benefit from the support of a faculty advisor and mentor, as well as a practicing accounting professional, who will guide them in their career options. They will also become well-versed in developing and giving business presentations and have an opportunity to prepare for and take parts of the CPA exam before they graduate.
In addition, students will be able to shadow and complete internships at many of Western New York’s most successful accounting firms, giving them firsthand experience in their chosen profession, which boasts starting salaries in the high $50,000 range and opportunities to make more than $100,000 after five years.
Students will also work closely with Niagara’s award-winning career services department to prepare them for leadership in their careers and to develop the effective communication skills necessary to network at professional events. They will also receive assistance in resume development and interview skills to prepare them to succeed in their professional career.
To be admitted to the program, high school students must have a minimum 90 grade point average.
“We are thankful to Deloitte who, as our platinum sponsor, was instrumental in helping launch our accelerated degree program,” said Vincent Agnello, professor of accounting. “This program will prepare students to meet the challenges of the future, and brings us one step closer to becoming the premier accounting program in New York state.”
To learn more, please call Vincent Agnello at 716.286.8172.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.