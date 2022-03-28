NU hosting Take Back the Night on Thursday

Niagara University is inviting the community to Take Back the Night on Thursday through participation in the annual event that aims to end sexual, relationship, and domestic violence in all forms.
The event begins in the Gallagher Center gym at 5 p.m. with resource tables, poster making, a brief program, and a candlelight vigil. The event concludes with a student-organized march across campus.
This will mark the fifth year that NU has hosted Take Back the Night, which drew hundreds of students and community members in past years.
“This year’s theme is ‘Believe. Respect. Unite. We come together to hold a space of honor and respect for survivors and their families. We look forward to sharing our vision of hope, unity, and a call to action with our community,” said Jennifer E. Beebe, associate professor of counseling, who is co-organizing the event at NU with Dana L. Radatz, associate professor of criminology and criminal justice.
Several community agencies and organizations from the local community partner and participate in the event. This year’s featured Take Back the Night community partner is the YWCA of the Niagara Fronter. The YWCA is the certified provider of confidential crisis counseling for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault in Niagara County. Among the organization’s numerous crisis service programs is a 24-hour crisis hotline staffed by trained professionals who provide an immediate response to assault victims.
For more information on the Take Back the Night event at Niagara University, call 716-286-8105 or email epike@niagara.edu.
