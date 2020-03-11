NU extending spring break amid virus outbreak

Officials at Niagara University have decided to extend this year's spring break as part of the university's response to the novel coronavirus situation.
In a message to students posted to the university's website on Wednesday, NU President the Rev. James Maher said this year's student spring break - originally scheduled to start Saturday and run through March 23 - will be extended through the end of the month.
In his message to students, Maher said the step was being taken "out of precaution" and in an effort to follow guidance from health organizations to de-densify and to practice “social distancing.”
Under the new spring schedule, the university will resume graduate classes on March 28 and undergraduate classes on March 30.
"Although there is no immediate concern to the campus community in regard to the novel coronavirus, as a Catholic and Vincentian university, our first concern is always the health and safety of every member of our campus community," Maher wrote. "Therefore, during this hiatus, decisions to hold on-campus events at both our Lewiston and Vaughan locations will be made on a case-by-case basis. Students living in campus residence halls will receive more specific and detailed information this afternoon via student email, through CA staff, and at scheduled information sessions."
Maher said the Office of Academic Affairs is working with faculty to deliver courses with as little disruption as possible.
"This will allow the university to stay in compliance with all federal, provincial, and state regulations and policies that allow students to complete their semesters and seniors to graduate," Maher wrote.
Students who are participating at practicum sites, student teaching or clinical rotations are being advised to continue to follow the guidance and schedule of their placement site. Student-athlete participation and athletics commitments will be monitored in conjunction with conference offices, according to Maher.
The university will be open for business operations, Maher indicated. He encouraged students and others to continue to monitor the "continually changing and evolving" situation by following NU information channels, including emails, social media, and campus information screens.
Additional updates will be provided on NU's websites, including www. niagara.edu and www. niagarau.ca.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.