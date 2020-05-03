Food access needs in Niagara Falls have tripled over the past month due to the COVID-19 pandemic, especially in zip codes like 14301, which is designated as a food desert.
In keeping with the spirit of its Catholic and Vincentian mission, Niagara University’s Levesque Institute and Mission Committee have partnered to organize a donation drive to benefit several local community partners who work to meet the needs of those facing food insecurity. Monetary donations will be collected for distribution to Community Missions of the Niagara Frontier, Inc.; Heart, Love & Soul, Inc.; and the Magdalene Project of Niagara Falls.
“The COVID-19 crisis is having a deep impact on those living in poverty, and is putting additional pressures on the food pantries and soup kitchens of Niagara Falls,” said Stefanie Wichhart, faculty mission director. “Our Vincentian mission calls us to assist the most vulnerable members of our community, to not only meet their immediate needs, but also to use the resources and expertise of the university to address the systemic causes of poverty and inequality.”
Niagara University’s students, faculty, and staff have a long history of volunteering with organizations that address food insecurity. Although the current social distancing restrictions have limited opportunities for them to volunteer in person, donation drives enable them to continue their support of these crucial organizations and the important work that they do.
To support this effort, please visit https://tinyurl.com/nudonations click the donation button, enter your amount, and select the “COVID-19 Community Assistance Fund” in the drop-down menu.
