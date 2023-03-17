This is the schedule for NU’s Community Trauma and Lamentation gathering at the Buffalo History Museum.
8:30 a.m. — Registration and coffee
9 a.m. — Background and Purpose, with speakers Danjuma Gibson, professor at Calvin Seminary; Stephanie Boddie of George W. Truett Theological Seminary at Baylor University; and Rolanda Ward, director of the Rose Bente Lee Ostapenko Center on Race, Equality, and Mission at NU.
9:05 a.m. — Call to Gather with Stephanie Boddie.
9:15 a.m. — Welcome by Rev. James J. Maher, C.M., president of NU, and Craig Pridgen, pastor of True Bethel Baptist Church, Niagara Falls.
9:25 a.m. — Resident lamentation with Jefferson Avenue, Buffalo, resident Timothy Hogues.
9:40 a.m. — Historical context with Douglas Hoston Jr., Buffalo State University visiting professor.
10:20 a.m. — Break
10:30 a.m. — Family lamentations with Mark Talley, son of Geraldine Talley, and Zeneta Everhart, mother of Zaire Goodman.
11:30 a.m. — Young adult lamentations with Tayonna Cunningham, NU class of 2026, Ben Cordero-Livingston, Canisius College class of 2026, and Ilan Jenkins, NU.
Noon — Lunch
12:30 p.m. — Call to Gather with Stephanie Boddie
12:35 p.m. — Civic leaders’ lamentation with Kelly Wofford from the Erie County Office of Health Equity.
1 p.m. — Faith leaders’ lamentations with Rev. Cory Gibson of Calvary Baptist Church, Rabbi Alex Lazarus-Klein of Congregation Shir Shalom, and Rev. Timothy Brown.
2 p.m. — Lamentation Compassion Fund distribution with Rev. Mark Blue, president of NAACP Buffalo Chapter and pastor of Second Baptist Church in Lackawanna.
2:30 p.m. — Closing reflections and ritual.
