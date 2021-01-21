NORTH TONAWANDA — After 33 years, Bill Davignon, the superintendent of the North Tonawanda Water and Wastewater Treatment is retiring. He’s been working at the facility since 1987 as a lab technician, and remembers the facility in its more industrial heyday. Jason Koepsell, the senior wastewater treatment plant operator, will be taking over the position after spending 12 years at the facility.
Now that the community isn’t as industrial as it once was, much of the sewage is from residents. As Davignon moved up the ranks, from a lab technician, he became a chemist, dealing with the more stringent regulations from the Department of Environmental Conservation and the Environmental Protection Agency. He became the superintendent of the facility and water distribution in 2016, though he was considered for the position numerous times before that. Davignon started when the plant was fairly new but is now in need of rehabilitation, plans he got working on during his tenure as superintendent. He spoke about phase one of the construction process at the water treatment plant.
“It’s a $34 million total plan and phase one is an $8.34 million,” Davignon said. “That’s some major reconstruction there because nothing’s happened there since 1955. We have a lot of concrete structural work to do, repairs of our wet wells and our settling basins. All our pumps need to be looked at for replacement. We’re going to put variable frequency drive motors on their. It is a major energy saving. Those are the big things I’m most proud of from my tenure here.”
He added these repairs and upgrades have been long overdue. Some of the biggest challenges he recalls from this work is dealing with the crazy things people would dump into the sewer. While there wasn’t an alligator in the mix, Davignon recalls seeing towels, beach chairs, pajamas, blow-up toys, etc. Fortunately being “the world’s biggest Brita filter” — what he lovingly refers to the plant as — the triple filtration keeps things in check as much as possible.
Davignon’s successor, Koepsell said being appointed to the position is still surreal for him. He’s excited for the future and is looking forward to working with people for some time. Some of the things he’s looking forward to working on is the capital projects that began under Davignon.
“Bill has been a very good mentor for me,” Koepsell said. “He really has been pushing me with the interview process and going through this. As long as I just have a positive attitude and try to work the best I can, work on communication with everybody. We can make some good things happen. Bill has done a really nice job of teaching me what he’s doing. He’s tried his best to pass that information on to me. He also said that he would like to stay involved, after he retires. He’s just going to help me along the way to make sure this transition period works for us.”
Though he’s retiring, Davignon won’t be leaving the wastewater game entirely as he plans to do some wastewater consulting. He has been appointed the chairman of the Western New York Water Environment Association, which represents all the wastewater treatment plants in the region. He’ll train wastewater operators, as well as doing courses and seminars. He’s grateful to have been a public servant for many years but is looking forward to what the next chapter of life has to offer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.