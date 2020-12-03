NORTH TONAWANDA — Though North Tonawanda Common Council members voted this week to veto a contract between the city and the Niagara Reporter for a $2,000 a month newsletter.
Prior to vote, there was some discussion on the proper way to end the partnership.
When the request for a veto was introduced at the council’s Nov. 24 meeting, Alderman-at-Large Austin Tylec cited Article 24 of New York’s Consolidated Law, which regards the local emergency orders being made by the chief executive. Section G (ii) says no suspension shall be made which does not safeguard the health and welfare of the public and is no necessary to the disaster effort.
Council President Eric Zadzilka interjected and said the veto wouldn’t be an overreach of power by the city.
In the midst of the discussion, Mayor Arthur Pappas interjected between Zadzilka and Tylec saying the contract had never been signed and the executive order allows the suspension of any local law. Given the contract was never signed, Tylec questioned why this would be need to be vetoed.
City Attorney Luke Brown said the veto applies to the resolution passed by the Common Council instead of the contract. He added words should be chosen wisely to avoid poor interpretation of this matter. Tylec expressed some of the concerns on how it could effect other resolutions or contracts.
“I just get nervous that if we ever have too much government overreach during a state of emergency, we just want to be careful,” he said. “That’s it. Moving forward, if we have other things we approve, maybe this is an odd circumstance where you didn’t sign it. Are there any other instances where you don’t sign something and it’s just left in purgatory in a way? That’s my worry, that we could approve stuff and it could be months down the road and it’s vetoed.”
Brown closed the discussion saying under the current state of emergency, the laws are different and allow for this kind of express rejection of a resolution. Following their conversation, the council unanimously approved the veto.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.