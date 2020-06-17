NT student social media coordinator talks last year

Up until March, Tammy Marillo was like a lot of members of the graduating class of 2020 who were just trying to enjoy their final year of high school.
When COVID-19 prompted mass shutdowns and schools were closed, Marillo figured she'd back in classes at North Tonawanda High School in a week or two.
As the situation started to become more clear and those two weeks turned into three months, Marillo said, despite the clamor of many over the loss of a normal graduation or a cancelled prom, the majority of students felt just as grateful for what their school could do for them under what was clearly a "new normal."
“It’s a lot different than I thought it would be, but still, making the most of it,” Marillo said. “Everybody still made the most of it when it was announced that we won’t be going back."
Marillo said she’d participated in lacrosse and track during her four years in high school, and also was a class representative and social media coordinator for her graduating class.
During the shutdown related to the pandemic, Marillo helped create and maintain an Instagram page called "Jacks Leaving the Axe." It features pictures of students and information about their plans for college or post-graduation moves, such as enlisting in the military.
“That way, we could celebrate all their accomplishments and there’s a page where you can see what everybody’s doing," she said.
Marillo said she enjoys the page and makes all the posts because she likes to make sure all of her fellow students feel appreciated.
“We obviously are trying to make everybody feel appreciated and congratulated even though we can’t do it in a traditional way," she said.
Marillo is leaving the area to study at University of Albany where her major is biology.
“I got really interested in anatomy and biology and just wanted to keep studying it,” she said. “I think I want to go into research.”
