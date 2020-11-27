NORTH TONAWANDA — With COVID-19 cases rising again, local businesses are again left wondering what the future will bring.
Numerous businesses have been feeling the strain of the pandemic, particularly restaurants and while Gov. Andrew Cuomo has designated North Tonawanda a yellow zone, Shop Small Saturday events will continue as planned on Oliver Street.
Laura Bernsohn, planning & development specialist with Lumber City Development Corp., spoke about how the event will be going forward despite the limitations pandemic health and safety guidelines have created.
“The event has changed a little bit but it will be a three-day event starting today, (Saturday and Monday,)” Bernsohn said. “It’s specifically for Oliver Street and they will have, all the participating businesses will have discounts and deals as well as a chance to win a basket filled with items from various businesses on Oliver Street.”
Some of the participating businesses include:
• Old Editions Bookstore
• L&B Contracting Gift Shop
• Buffalo Wings and Brewhouse
• Old Chapel Antique and Artisan Market
• The Vegan Store
• Little Black Heart Coffee
In a typical year, this is one of the biggest shopping days for merchants along Oliver and Webster streets with a passport style program being implemented. This would allow people to have a stamp program at each store. American Express will be providing special gift bags for local businesses to hand out to customers, but this has been scaled back.
Yellow zone restrictions allow businesses to be open and adhering to reduced indoor capacity and people must wear face coverings. However, Bernsohn said some businesses will be offering a curbside pick-up option as well. The community response has been positive and the small business community is in need of help. She’s hoping this will keep people from taking their business to Amazon and other online retailers. There are hopes people will put money into the local economy by shopping locally. Business owners have expressed similar views as wells according to Bernsohn.
“They’re pretty happy with it,” Bernsohn said. “Obviously we won’t know until people come and shop but they’re pretty hopeful. It brings people to Oliver Street also, which is a key component to this also.”
