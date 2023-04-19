A scam and fraud prevention seminar is taking place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the North Tonawanda Student Alumni Center, 405 Meadow Drive. Doors open at 5:30 pm.
Identity fraud cost Americans a total of about $56 billion last year, with about 49 million consumers falling victim, affecting all age groups.
“Our police department has seen an uptick in scam complaints and there are new methods popping up every day, some of our residents losing up to $70,000 in scams. That is why we felt this seminar was an important topic to educate the public on a variety of important issues,” North Tonawanda Mayor Austin J. Tylec said.
North Tonawanda Police Chief Keith Glass added, “Knowing the red flags of a scam call and when to simply hang up the phone can be the difference between falling victim to a scam artist or not. This seminar will touch on scams that affected residents right here in the City of North Tonawanda and how to avoid being conned.”
In addition to speakers from the North Tonawanda Police Department, participants will also hear from PremCom, the company that manages the city’s internet technology, securing the city’s networks and updating their servers. Niagara County Victims Assistance will also be on hand to answer any questions. Attendees will be given information on how to identify scams and protect themselves from fraud and identity theft.
