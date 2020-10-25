NORTH TONAWANDA — City lawmakers agreed this week to support a modified version of a resolution brought forth by the common council's lone Democrat which sought financial help from Niagara County.
During Tuesday's council meeting, lawmakers approved a revised version of a resolution from Democratic Alderman-at-Large Austin Tylec that asks county officials for $1 million in surplus funds to help the city.
However, the original resolution was heavily revised by the council due to members of the council wanting to acquire money from other funding sources. This comes after the budget was delayed several days sue to fiscal uncertainty created by the COVID-19 pandemic and a disastrous audit from the New York State Comptroller’s office revealing fiscal irresponsibility from the mayor, council and then clerk-treasurer Matthew Parrish.
“As presented last week, I think this is a great opportunity to call on our higher officials in the county,” Tylec said. “As we stated before the $23, $24, possibly $25 million reserve fund, unrestricted, that they have. As we all know, we are the second largest municipality in Niagara County and we are going through some financial hardships similarly to every municipality in the nation.”
City Attorney Luke Brown said he’s spoken with Niagara County officials and found there are actually $4 million in reserve funds. He said the resolution should be amended to include state and federal governments, since the state of New York received $7.5 billion in money from the CARES Act. $2.5 billion was given to populations over 500,000 but there is $2.5 billion that hasn’t been spent yet.
Tylec felt that should be made into a separate resolution from his altogether, and one line saying there was $25 million unassigned. Brown didn’t want to just ask the county, but wants to hold the state accountable for not releasing some funds to cities. Alderman Robert Pecoraro gave his thoughts about the resolution and the CARES Act money, which Niagara County was ineligible for.
“I like the idea that we include both the state and federal in this resolution,” he said. “The CARES Act has a lot of money left and they blew by Niagara County with no dollars because we didn’t meet the threshold of the population. But everybody else that did, received the money for it. There’s a lot more money from the CARES Act than thee ever will be from Niagara County’s reserve fund, which I heard was about $4 million! There’s a lot of businesses out there asking what Niagara County is doing about the CARES Act.”
Tylec feels there aren’t many reasons for the county to vote down the proposal, but there could be some road blocks not taken into account.
“They may not be able to because of their financial standing, or possible legal restrictions, but the idea that we [North Tonawanda] is asking for assistance should still be acknowledged and addressed by the county,” Tylec said. “If anything, I believe the county could vote to redistribute the percentage of sales tax they give back to municipalities. That would also be a great way to close some of our budget gaps for 2021.”
Money from this proposal will be able to bridge the budget gap created by the loss in sales tax revenue, which was hit hard by the pandemic. Despite the necessity for this funding, there is still the chance the county might reject the proposal in the coming weeks.
