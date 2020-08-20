The North Tonawanda City School District will be reopening with a hybrid model with students attending school two days a week, either Monday and Tuesday or Thursday and Friday. Wednesday will be a day where all students engage in remote learning. However, there is also the chance students will need to alternate between in-person and remote learning throughout the year, according to recommendations from both Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the school district’s partnering agencies.
Superintendent Gregory Woytila, is serving at the COVID-19 coordinator for the district. He said the plan came once the state was able to provide their guidance.
“Once we got the regulations from the state we saw what was needed to comply with the needed restrictions and requirements,” Woytila said. “We then discussed the spaces in the schools and how we could best accommodate the regulations.”
Similar to other school districts in the area, students, faculty and staff will be required to undergo daily temperature checks and daily screening questionnaires. Visitors and volunteers will not be allowed in schools unless it’s related to the students' safety. With classes having half the number of students, Woytila said there will be smaller labs with students using different pieces of equipment throughout the day to maintain a level of safety.
Unlike past years, the district will not be accepting student teachers. With regards to any challenges that come up, Woytila said the plan will be monitored and adjusted on a short-term basis or as needed.
There were some concerns from parents about kids getting in-person instruction.
“Not surprisingly the parents are concerned that there are not five days of face-to-face instruction,” Woytila said. “Most are just worried about their children doing the work in the home setting. Teachers are learning new online platforms and the learning curve is high. We are all worried about the safety and nobody wants to have the virus numbers spread or get anyone sick."
Any students who refuse to wear a mask while in school will be sent home. Signage will be posted in all school clearly stating that everyone must comply with the guidance from state officials. However, students, as well as faculty members, will be provided with two washable masks. They can bring their own but their will be disposable ones for anyone who forgets them.
“We will need to be patient with this new hybrid and full virtual model as it is new to everyone and I am sure it won't be perfect,” Woytila said. “We have iPads for all students and will provide internet service for those who need that.”
